Tata Motors is driving Ace on the millennial track

The chota hathi or small elephant is how customers first made their acquaintance with the first small four-wheeled commercial vehicle from the Tata Motors’ stable way back in 2005.

Today with two million vehicles and 12 years on the road the Ace is still known as the small elephant but, the brand is getting an overhaul as everything around it has changed, says UT Ramprasad, head of marketing communications (Commercial Vehicles Business Unit) at Tata Motors. The economy is different, environmental concerns are no longer what they were and importantly the ...