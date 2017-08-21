Tata Motors launches AMT-equipped Tiago at Rs 4.79 lakh

on Sunday launched the mid-end variant of its hatchback model priced at Rs 4.79 lakh incorporating the new automated manual transmission (AMT) technology, the introduction of which earlier in the high-end variant has been well received, the company said.

"To ensure better customer accessibility to AMT, has now introduced a new AMT variant XTA at just RS 4.79 lakh," the company said in a statement here.

"To cater to the increased demand for AMT, we introduce the attractively priced XTA, aiming to consolidate our growth in the hatchback segment," Head Marketing Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Vivek Srivatsa said in the statement.

He said AMT makes for easier manoeuvrability in heavy traffic conditions and during parking.

"AMT is ideally suited for India's'traffic conditions, reducing the stress of driving at an affordable price, without compromising on fuel efficiency," he said.

The automobile major said currently contributes 83 per cent of its overall hatchback sales

"With over 1 lakh bookings, of which 65,000 cars have been delivered to customers, has helped Tata Motors' passenger vehicle business unit hit the road to recovery," the statement said.

