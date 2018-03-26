JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for cardiac drug Metoprolol Succinate
Business Standard

Tata Motors launches Nexon variant, price starts at Rs 799,000

The petrol variants of the Nexon XZ are priced from Rs 799,000 while the diesel versions are tagged from Rs 899,000

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon Photo: Twitter/@TataMotors

Tata Motors on Monday launched a new variant of its compact SUV Nexon, with price starting at Rs 799,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The petrol variants of the Nexon XZ are priced from Rs 799,000 while the diesel versions are tagged from Rs 899,000.

"The NEXON XZ will be positioned very attractively to provide premium features to our customers. With fourteen exciting features, the NEXON XZ is yet another step towards making the brand more aspirational," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit Head - Marketing Vivek Srivatsa said in a statement.

The new variant comes with various features including reverse camera assist, projector headlamps, height adjustable driver seat, height adjustable seat belts among others.
First Published: Mon, March 26 2018. 22:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements