Tata Motors launches refreshed version of Tata Ace at Rs 375,000

The company has sold over two million units of Tata Ace in the last 13 years of its hitting the Indian roads

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Tata ace gold
Tata Ace Gold | Photo: Twitter

Home-grown auto major Tata Motors on Thursday rolled out a refreshed version of its sub one-tonne mini-truck Tata Ace, priced at Rs 375,000.

Tata Ace Gold is the first variant of the first four-wheel mini truck, popularly known as 'chhota hathi', since its launch in May 2005.

The latest variant of the power-packed mini-truck will be available for sale across Tata Motors authorised dealerships, starting today, the company said in a release.

The company, which enjoys the leadership position in the mini truck segment with a 68 per cent market share, has sold over two million units of Tata Ace in the last 13 years of its hitting the Indian roads, as per the release.

"The introduction of Tata Ace Gold with enhanced features at an attractive pricing of Rs 3.75 lakhs (375,000), will make it an even more attractive proposition to our discerning customers," Tata Motors' commercial vehicle business unit president Girish Wagh said in the release.

The company is also offering a bundle of value added services to the Ace Gold customers, which include a round-the-clock breakdown assistance program, a loyalty program with free insurance, redemption of loyatly points and a time-bound repair commitment, among others, the release added.
First Published: Thu, April 12 2018. 18:45 IST

