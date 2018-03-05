Tata Motors launches special edition of Zest Premio at Rs 753,000

-
ALSO READTata Motors races to second spot in compact sedan segment with Tata Tigor Tata Motors Feb sales rise 38% to 58,993 units on robust infra developments Tata Motors Q2 net profit jumps three-fold to Rs 2,500 crore on JLR sales Tata Motors total sales jump 52% to 54,627 units in December Tata Motors global sales up 22% in November at 1,12,473 units
-
Tata Motors on Monday said it has launched a special edition of its compact sedan Zest, with 1.3-litre diesel engine and 13 additional features, priced at Rs 753,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Zest Premio, which was launched on March 1, has been made available across all Tata Motors sales outlets in the country, a release said.
Tata Motors has so far sold more than 85,000 units of Zest since its launch in August 2014.
"We are confident that this (special edition of Zest) will attract our customers for its value proposition. With more than 85,000 customers of Zest, we expect to strike a new chord with young and aspirant customers," Tata Motors' president for passenger vehicle business unit Mayank Pareek was quoted as saying in the release.
The company will continue to gauge changing customer preferences and keep introducing new features in its products to give the customers enhanced value, he added.
Zest just got zestier! Introducing the new Tata Zest PREMIO, with an upgrade of no less than 13 new features. pic.twitter.com/agfEBk4Qd9— Tata Motors (@TataMotors) March 5, 2018
The Zest Premio comes in with first-in-segment premium features such as dual tone roof in glossy black, piano black hued outside mirrors on the exterior, and a chic tan finished mid pad on the dashboard in the interior, among others, the release said.
Tata Motors reported a 38 per cent jump in domestic sales at 58,993 units in February, driven by continued strong sales in commercial and passenger vehicle (PV) segments in the domestic market.
The PV sales stood at 17,771 units as against 12,272 units in February 2017, up 45 per cent.