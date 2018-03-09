Tata Motors' market capitalisation skids below Rs 1 trillion on JLR woes

Tata Motors’ market capitalisation (m-cap) dropped below Rs 1 trillion on Thursday, first time in two years. This leaves Maruti Suzuki the only domestic automaker with an m-cap over a trillion. The Suzuki-owned firm had an m-cap of Rs 2.63 trillion at the end of trading hours. However, if we include DVR in the company’s m-cap, the value goes up to Rs 1.097 trillion.

Since the start of this calendar year, the stock on the BSE has declined 19 per cent to Rs 345.90 (a 52-week low), against a decline of about nine per cent in Maruti Suzuki’s scrip and 2 per cent in Mahindra &Mahindra (M&M)’s.

The decline has come in spite of a turnaround in Tata Motors’ standalone (domestic) business; it reported a small profit in the December 2017 quarter, incurring losses for five quarters. The firm has climbed one position to fourth spot in the domestic car market this year, surpassing Honda Cars. It is regaining the commercial vehicle market share it lost in recent years.

The key concern, however, appears to be on the (Jaguar Land Rover) front. The UK-based luxury car arm of brings 80 per cent of the consolidated revenue. In the third quarter of FY18, the pre-tax profit of declined to £192 million from £255 million a year ago (which included $85 million insurance recovery). The firm said profitability at was impacted by the run-out of certain models, higher depreciation and amortisation, resulting from continued investment.





Source: BSE as of March 8

Kotak Securities after the Q3 results said volume growth was expected to remain tepid in the near term. “JLR’s volume performance has been subdued in the US, the UK and Europe. In the near term, year-on-year volume growth is expected to stay tepid, given certain challenges like diesel tax in the UK and market cyclicality. Higher depreciation, increased tax provision and lower profit from the China joint venture dented profits during the quarter,” it said.Kotak reduced its target price for the stock down to Rs 477, against Rs 514 after the Q3 results were announced.Bharat Gianani, auto research analyst at Sharekhan, said the commentary on the US and European markets, hedge book position and quantum of forex losses anticipated would be key monitorables for