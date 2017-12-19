Tata Motors moving in the fast lane on JLR and CV sales

Tata Motors’ prospects are on an upward trend and this could also help mark a reversal in the underperformance of its stock, which has not only lagged its listed peers such as Maruti and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), but also the broader S&P BSE Sensex in the past one year. The improvement in prospects is visible in the recovery in Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sales as well as market share gains in the domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs) and passenger vehicles segments.

JLR, the UK-based subsidiary of the company, reported a 10 per cent gain in retail ...