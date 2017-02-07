Tata Motors not to push truck, bus sales through discounts

Tata Motors does not plan to chase market share in trucks and buses by offering steep discounts

Tata Motors does not plan to chase market share in trucks and buses by offering steep discounts

Tata Motors does not plan to chase market share in trucks and buses by offering steep discounts. Tata Sons, the Tata group holding company, said Tata Motors' share of the commercial vehicle market hit an all-time low of 40 per cent under former chairman Cyrus Mistry. Trucks are the mainstay of Tata Motors' business in India. Following Mistry's ouster in October, Tata Sons had highlighted the decline in Tata Motors' market share of passenger vehicles from 13 per cent in 2012-13 to 5 per cent and in commercial vehicles from 60 per cent in 2012-13 to 40 per cent, the ...

Ajay Modi