Tata Motors plans better disclosure to boost India business value

In a first, Tata Motors is considering better financial disclosure of its India business.

In a departure from current practice, India’s largest automaker, by sales revenue, plans to report segment-wise financial performance of the commercial vehicle (CV) and passenger vehicle (PV) businesses, said people aware of the company’s plans. The move, they added, is to ensure the India business, that has seen a turnaround in its operational performance in the last few quarters, ‘gets its due share’ and is taken into consideration when investors are evaluating the ...