Tata Motors profit dives 96% as JLR loses steam

Tata Motors, the country's largest automobile company by revenue, has seen its consolidated shrink by a significant 96 per cent in the third quarter on a steep decline in profit at its overseas unit and higher losses in the domestic operations. With a consolidated of just Rs 111.57 crore, the October-December quarter is the worst performing quarter this year.

The decline is higher than expectations. Polls of analysts had suggested that the decline will be in the range of 25-35 per cent. The company had reported consolidated profit of Rs 2,953 crore in Q3 of FY16. The October-December quarter was also significant as it was marked by the exit of Cyrus Mistry, former chairman and allegations and counter allegations between the Mistry and Tata camp on the way businesses are run.

The company's consolidated during the quarter was down about two per cent to Rs 67,864.95 crore. Tata Motors's stock price slipped to close at Rs 486.80 on the BSE, down 3.68 per cent from the previous day. Its market value at the BSE was down Rs 6,000 crore compared to Monday.

owned JLR, UK's largest car manufacturer, which also brings bulk of the company's profits, saw a profit of 167 million pounds during the quarter, down by a steep 62 per cent from 440 million pounds. This was on account of unfavourable foreign exchange, higher marketing expense and depreciation and amortisation, the company said. Revenues, however, rose 13 per cent to 6,537 million pounds. The revenue increase was a result of 8.5 per cent growth in retail to 149,228 vehicles owing to higher volumes from China, North America and Europe.

A more disappointing performance was seen back home, where the company manufactures commercial and passenger vehicles for domestic and export markets. The standalone (domestic) revenue (net of excise) was up by a marginal 1.47 per cent to Rs 10,167 crore. However, the loss widened manifold to Rs 1,046 crore compared to just Rs 137 crore in corresponding period of last year. The company said marketing expenses remained high in the industry and material costs are also on a northward journey.

In spite of a growing passenger vehicle business on the back of new products like Tiago, the domestic operations have suffered due to a decline in commercial vehicles volume. The company said its medium and heavy CV business witnessed a 'major pressure' with a drop of nine per cent in Q3 owing to demonetisation. Passenger vehicle volume improved by 25 per cent. The light commercial vehicles saw a flat volume.

The April-December consolidated profit of halved to Rs 3,220 crore against Rs 6,467 crore in corresponding period of FY16. Consolidate revenue in the first nine months of the year rose 3.6 per cent to Rs 199,429 crore.

has been working to improve its rank in the domestic passenger vehicle business from the current fourth position to third. It has also been active in the commercial vehicle segment (launching new products) where rivals like M&M and Ashok Leyland have been giving tough competition. The company is trying to introduce a leaner management structure by bringing down the number of layers. Early this month, the company said it will launch a sub-brand TAMO as an open platform to collaborate with technology partners to roll out niche products.