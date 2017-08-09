Tata Motors Q1 net rises 42% to Rs 3,182 cr

Tata Motors
Ltd posted a 42% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday.
Profit was Rs 3,182 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 2,236 crore a year earlier, the company said.
The automaker, owned by the software-to-salt conglomerate Tata Group, said its total income
fell about 10% to Rs 59,972 crore versus Rs 66,339 crore a year ago.
After announcing results, the company said, "First quarter results
have not met our expectations." It plans to launch its new car Nexon in September.
The company made a one- time gain of Rs 3,609 crore related to the changes made to Jaguar Land Rover pension plans.
On Wednesday, the company's stock on BSE closed 3% lower at Rs 416.75.
