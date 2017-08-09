Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for high blood pressure, heart disorder drug
Business Standard

Tata Motors Q1 net rises 42% to Rs 3,182 cr

Total income fell about 10% to Rs 59,972 cr

Reuters 

tata motors
Men ride a motorbike as they come out of a past a Tata Motors car plant at Sanand in Gujarat. Photo: Reuters

Tata Motors Ltd posted a 42% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday.

Profit was Rs 3,182 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 2,236 crore a year earlier, the company said. 

The automaker, owned by the software-to-salt conglomerate Tata Group, said its total income fell about 10% to Rs 59,972 crore versus Rs 66,339 crore a year ago.

After announcing results, the company said, "First quarter results have not met our expectations." It plans to launch its new car Nexon in September.

The company made a one- time gain of Rs 3,609 crore related to the changes made to Jaguar Land Rover pension plans.

On Wednesday, the company's stock on BSE closed 3% lower at Rs 416.75.

 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements