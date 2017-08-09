Tata Motors Q1 net rises 42% to Rs 3,182 cr

Ltd posted a 42% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday.

Profit was Rs 3,182 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 2,236 crore a year earlier, the company said.

After announcing results, the company said, "First quarter have not met our expectations." It plans to launch its new car Nexon in September.

The company made a one- time gain of Rs 3,609 crore related to the changes made to Jaguar Land Rover pension plans.



On Wednesday, the company's stock on BSE closed 3% lower at Rs 416.75.

The automaker, owned by the software-to-salt conglomerate Tata Group, said its fell about 10% to Rs 59,972 crore versus Rs 66,339 crore a year ago.