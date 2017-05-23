Tata Motors Q4 net profit falls 17%

India's on Tuesday reported a 17 per cent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by lower from operations.

Consolidated net profit for the three months to March 31 fell to Rs 4,296 crore from Rs 5,211 crore a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the company to post a profit of Rs 2,695 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total from operations fell 2.6 per cent to Rs 789.81 crore.



The company's luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover posted an 18 percent increase in profit after tax to 557 million pounds ($722.87 million) compared with the year-ago quarter, it said in a statement.