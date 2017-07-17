Tata Motors set to launch compact SUV Nexon this festive season

First unveiled at the 2016 Auto Expo, Tata Motors' new compact SUV, Nexon, is all set to be launched this festive season. The company has recently added two new powertrains to its product portfolio. The first is the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol from the Revetron series. This is likely to be the same engine that powers Tiago but with an added benefit of a turbocharger that would enhance car performance under the hood of the Nexon series. The second model is the 1.5-litre diesel engine from the Revotorq family.



Designed at Tata Motors’ in-house facility in Pune, these engines have been developed with inputs from global technology partners like AVL, Bosch and Honeywell. The Revotron engine will be manufactured at Tata's Sadanand facility, while the Revotorq will be produced at Ranjangaon facility. The new engines are designed to be light on weight and low on friction, thereby, delivering high on car performance and fuel-efficiency, claims the company in its release.

“The engine is the heart of the car and along with the SUV-like design and features, we wanted to offer punchy, responsive and refined engines. Both these engines have been designed and developed after an extensive feedback from auto enthusiasts and expert drivers, followed by extensive test runs across the country,” said Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit,

Nexon will be the first-in-segment offering to come up with multi-drive modes– Eco, City and Sports. Expecting the prices to be ranging between Rs 6.5 lakh and Rs. 9.5 lakh, Nexon will take on the likes of other compact SUVs like Maruti's as well as Ford's Ecosport. It may even be competing against some SUVs, exceeding 4-meters, like the Creta, and