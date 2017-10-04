Tata Motors rolls out ESC technology in its M&HCV range

today said it is deploying various safety technologies like electronic stability control (ESC) in its medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV).



Besides ESC, the company is ready with automatic traction control (ATC) and hill start aid (HSA) safety technology for the range of trucks and buses.



Developed in partnership with Wabco India, these technologies enhance road safety and efficiency of commercial vehicles."The introduction of new safety technologies further reiterates our commitment to strengthen the safety performance of our products and introduce future technologies, ahead of time," Head - Commercial Vehicles Girish Wagh said in a statement.is the first OEM in India to deploy in all its M&HCVs, he added."We are confident that the introduction of new safety technologies in our M&HCVs will further aid the governments vision to improve driver and road safety in India," Vice President & Head Engineering (CVBU) A K Jindal said.ESC shall be available on various models like Prima Tractors 4025.S, 4925 and Trucks 2523T, 3123T and 3723T and Signa LPS 4018 and LPS 4923 as well as LPT platforms of 25T, 31T and 37T.

