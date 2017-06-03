Tata Sanand workers boycott canteen

Workers at Tata Motors’ Sanand plant have boycott canteen services completely including all meals from breakfast to afternoon tea to protest delays in signing the five-year wage agreement with workers at the site.

“We are not taking any food from the company canteen, be it lemon juice or our breakfast or lunch. This is in protest of the delays in settling the wages with workers here,” said a worker. Workers claim they aren’t bringing food from home too.

The site, which is making 500 cars daily (including Tiago hatchback and Tigor sedan along with a few Nanos), is inching toward higher capacity utilisation. Tata Motors aims 100 per cent capacity utilisation at the plant within this fiscal. Workers said they didn’t wish to hamper production or go on a strike. But, they want speedy resolution of their demands.

A Tata Motors spokesperson said, “Some workers have opted against the canteen services and made their lunch arrangements through packs from home. This was done to demand an earlier settlement of the LTS. The matter is under conciliation and internal negotiations are on on a daily basis. The management is committed to resolve this matter and is in daily dialogues with the workmen and the union.”