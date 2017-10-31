After e-car push, Tata Motors set to roll out e-buses, small vehicles

After a head start in electric cars, home-grown automobile major Tata Motors is drawing up aggressive plans to mark its presence in the electric bus and small commercial vehicle segments. The country’s second-largest bus player is conducting trial runs of its two electric bus variants in cities like Shimla, Chandigarh, and Guwahati, and is expected to close sales transactions with a few prospective buyers soon. “Clearly a lot of work and action is happening in the electric vehicle space within Tata Motors. We are testing our products to get actual feedback and ensure ...