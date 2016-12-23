Tata Motors' shareholders oust Nusli Wadia as Director

Automobile major on Friday said that a majority of its shareholders at an extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) on Thursday voted to remove Industrialist as an Independent Director of the company.

According to a Tata Motors' regulatory filing with the BSE, over 69 per cent of total shareholders of the company voted during Thursday's EGM.

Out of the total number of shareholders who voted-- 1,517 or 71.20 per cent of votes-- favoured the resolution to remove Wadia from the Board of Directors.

In contrast, 1,037 shareholders, or 28.80 per cent of votes cast on Thursday, were opposed to the resolution to remove Wadia.

"Wadia was not present and as per his request, his letter dated December 21, 2016, addressed to the shareholders was read out by the Company Secretary," the automobile major said in its filing.

"On an invitation by the Chairman, lshaat Hussain representing the requisitionist, Tata Sons, spoke at the meeting clarifying certain issues raised by Wadia."

convened the EGM to take shareholders' approval for the removal of Tata Sons' ousted Chairman and Independent Director Wadia from its Board of Directors.

However, on Monday, Mistry voluntarily stepped down from his position as non-executive Chairman from the Board of Directors of Tata Motors.

board ousted Mistry on October 24 and appointed as the Interim Chairman. Wadia's support for Tata Sons' ousted Chairman Mistry has led several Tata Group companies to call for their respective EGMs to decide whether or not to remove Wadia from their respective boards.

The development comes few days after Wadia was removed from Tata Steel's Board of Directors.

On Wednesday, a majority of shareholders of removed Wadia as an Independent Director of the company.

At the end of the last quarter on September 30, held 26.98 per cent stake in the company, while the complete promoter group had a holding of 33.01 per cent in Tata Motors.

On December 13, hiked its stake in buying five crore shares worth Rs 486.13 per share.

Wadia approached the Bombay High Court, which on December 16 declined relief to minority shareholders of three Tata Group companies. They had sought restraint on promoters from voting at EGMs between December 21-23 on a resolution to remove Wadia as an Independent Director.

However, the Bombay High Court has barred Tata Steel, and from filling up the vacancy on the Board of Directors till further orders in the matter.