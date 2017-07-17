Tata Motors showcases country's first bio-CNG bus at 'Urja Utsav'

Homegrown Automaker has showcased country's first (Bio-Methane) at a Bio-Energy program, called 'Urja Utsav'. The bus wasd launched by Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan.

has designed and developed engines for light commercial vehicles (LCV), intermediate commercial vehicles (ICV) and medium commercial vehicles (MCV) buses. Displayed at the event were three engines, Tata LPO 1313 with 5.7 SGI NA which is BS-IV and IOBD II compliant.

The Tata LPO 1613, already in operation by Pune Municipal Transport Corporation, was also showcased with fuel at the event, the company said in a statement, but it did not reveal the price of a bus.

The buses were showcased at Urja Utsav, organised by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

Commenting at the event, Girish Wagh, newly appointed Head at CV business, said, “We are delighted to present yet another product with innovation in alternate fuel technologies to cater to the need for a greener country. The use of will contribute in a positive manner to the Smart Cities proposition of keeping them clean and is a good option for wet garbage management.”

Rajendra Petkar, head of power system engineering at Tata Motors, said the bus is a step towards developing environment-friendly vehicles.

Biomethane is produced out of bio-degradable materials like kitchen waste. The gas, which gets produced out of natural degradation process, escapes into the atmosphere unused.

It can be noted that has pioneered the introduction of natural gas vehicles (CNG) in the country, for close to two decades.