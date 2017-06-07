Company
Tata Motors' standalone business in red despite rising volumes

In past 5 FY, standalone business has generated a total profit of Rs 870 cr and loss of Rs 7,219 cr

Ajay Modi  |  New Delhi 

Ajay Modi  |  New Delhi 

The 2016-17 financial year happened to be an exceptionally good one for most domestic automobile makers. Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher and Ashok Leyland had record profits, mostly a function of rising domestic volumes and benign raw material prices.  However, one company did not ride the wave. Tata Motors' standalone business (excluding its cash cow, Jaguar Land Rover) reported a loss of Rs 2,480 crore in FY17. The loss grew manifold from only Rs 62 crore in the year ended March 31, 2016. In the past five financial years, the standalone business has generated a ...

The 2016-17 financial year happened to be an exceptionally good one for most domestic automobile makers. Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher and Ashok Leyland had record profits, mostly a function of rising domestic volumes and benign raw material prices. However, one company did not ride the wave. Tata Motors' standalone business (excluding its cash cow, Jaguar Land Rover) reported a loss of Rs 2,480 crore in FY17. The loss grew manifold from only Rs 62 crore in the year ended March 31, 2016. In the past five financial years, the standalone business has generated a total profit of Rs 870 crore and loss of Rs 7,219 crore. The standalone business primarily consists of commercial vehicles (CVs) and passenger vehicles (PVs). The country's largest truck maker saw its share in the domestic medium and heavy CV market slip to 49.2 per cent in FY17, from 52 per cent the previous year, according to industry data. The share in light CVs declined marginally to 38 per cent. Domestic sale of ... The 2016-17 financial year happened to be an exceptionally good one for most domestic automobile makers. Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher and Ashok Leyland had record profits, mostly a function of rising domestic volumes and benign raw material prices.  However, one company did not ride the wave. Tata Motors’ standalone business (excluding its cash cow, Jaguar Land Rover) reported a loss of Rs 2,480 crore in FY17. The loss grew manifold from only Rs 62 crore in the year ended March 31, 2016. In the past five financial years, the standalone business has generated a ... image
