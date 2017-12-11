JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

SC to hear Unitech's appeal against NCLT order on govt takeover tomorrow
Business Standard

Tata Motors to hike car prices by up to Rs 25,000 to offset input costs

President Mayank Pareek said he expects to maintain growth trajectory on robust product portfolio like Tiago, Hexa, Tigor

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Tata motors, tigor, car
Tigor electric vehicle

Tata Motors on Monday said it will increase prices of its entire passenger vehicle range by up to Rs 25,000, starting from January, due to rising input costs.

"The changing market conditions, rising input costs and various external economic factors have compelled us to consider the price increase," said Mayank Pareek, president, passenger vehicle business, Tata Motors.

"We are optimistic on maintaining our growth trajectory in the coming year on the back of our robust product portfolio like Tiago, Hexa, Tigor and the recently launched Nexon," he said.

The statement said the introductory prices of the recently launched lifestyle compact SUV, Nexon, which comes with Level NEX design, performance and technology features, will be ending by December 31. This entire range will also witness a price hike by up to Rs 25,000.
First Published: Mon, December 11 2017. 13:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements