Tata Motors to launch new compact sedan 'Tigor'

The Tata Tigor is the next offering of the IMPACT design language and is targeted at young

The Tata Tigor is the next offering of the IMPACT design language and is targeted at young

Continuing with its efforts to reclaim lost ground in the Indian passenger vehicles market, will soon launch compact sedan Tigor.



The company on Thursday announced that the Kite 5 concept, which was showcased at Auto Expo 2016, will be christened in



"The is the next offering of the IMPACT design language and is targeted at young, talented and confident individuals who express their individuality with a unique style of their own," the company said in a statement.



Announcing the name, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, said: "After Hexa, we are speeding towards our next market introduction, the which opens a new category of style and attitude in this segment."



While he did not share a timeline for the launch of the new model, Pareek said: "We will announce its commercial launch soon and are excited to see the IMPACT of the 'Styleback' on our customers."



The Tigor will compete with the likes of Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire and Volkswagen Ameo which are priced in the range of Rs 5.35 to Rs 9.55 lakh.



has set a target of being among the top three passenger vehicles manufacturer in India by 2019. It's hatchback Tiago has been received well in the market. It has also launched a new SUV Hexa.

Press Trust of India