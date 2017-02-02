Tata Motors to launch new TAMO brand, will reduce car platforms to two

Company
Reuters  |  Mumbai 

Tata Motors, TAMO, Guenter Butschek
Guenter Butschek, MD & CEO, Tata Motors. (Photo credit: Kamlesh D Pednekar)

Tata Motors Ltd will introduce a new brand called TAMO, which will incubate new technologies and make cars to meet expectations of consumers, it said on Thursday, as the Indian carmaker aims to future-proof its business.

Automakers, in recent years, have come under pressure from ride-sharing companies such as Uber, and technology giants Google and Apple are investing in building autonomous car technologies.

TAMO will contribute to the repositioning of the Tata Motors brand, Managing Director Guenter Butschek told reporters at an event in Mumbai.

The first car under the TAMO brand will be launched at the Geneva Motor show in March, the company said.

Tata Motors also said it would reduce the number of car platforms from six to two, which will be introduced in 2018, to increase production efficiency and reduce costs.

