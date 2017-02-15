Tata Motors to tie-up with Microsoft to drive into the future

Slump or not, is trying hard to get the right recipe to drive into the future of mobility. In its quest to make future-ready vehicles, the company is getting into a tie-up with global technology leader

According to sources, and would be working together to make solutions such as inter-connectivity in cars, autonomous vehicle technology, as well as other such solutions for the future. Tata has been for long looking for a technology partner. would help it build this tech in-house in India.

"This move will help it make future proof cars in India which in some ways promote the campaign as well. The two would be working on products mainly around automobile connectivity. That is where the world is headed. This will also help Tata to pursue its initiative," said a source close to the company. An official announcement will be made here on Thursday.

While the technology today is allowing customers to get a more smartphone-like experience in the car, in the future, it will allow cars to park themselves, improve safety in low-visibility situations and much more. These are features customers will want and Tata says it is future-ready, in terms of the technology it is developing.

In September last, partnered with to work on its next generation connected car services for cars powered by its platform. This is expected to focus on improving customer service via advanced navigation, predictive maintenance and vehicle centric services, remote monitoring of car features, external mobile experiences and over-the-air updates

Jaguar Land Rover, Tata's crown jewel, last year showcased its latest Connected and Autonomous Vehicle technologies as part of the UK Autodrive demonstrations. In a UK first, JLR is working with and European Technical Centre to test connected technologies that will allow cars to talk to each other as well as the roadside infrastructure, such as traffic lights, in the future.

Connected and Autonomous Vehicle technologies are one of Jaguar Land Rover's research priorities. It is creating a fleet of more than 100 research vehicles to develop and test a wide range of Connected and Autonomous Vehicle technologies over the next four years. Ultimately, these technologies will enhance the driving experience as well as making driving smarter, safer and even cleaner in the years to come.

"We know that there's a huge potential for these technologies in future vehicles around the world. Until now we have focused on communication between Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles, this collaborative approach is a major stepping stone towards all Connected and Autonomous Vehicles co-operating with each other in the future," Tony Harper, Head of Research, Jaguar Land Rover, had said then.

The company has not had much success in the passenger vehicle space and its third quarter profit on consolidated basis fell sharply by 96 per cent year-on-year to Rs 112 crore, impacted by big loss in domestic business and operational weakness in JLR.

The company's revenue during the quarter declined 4.3 percent to Rs 68,541 crore compared with Rs 71,616 crore in year-ago quarter.

Other than Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, are all working on future ready vehicles which are either at concept or initial design stage of developments. Tata, which is looking at technology as a differentiator to claw back its lost market share, is shipping its current crop of cars with features such as free in-car navigation.