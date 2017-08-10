Company
Tata Motors, Volkswagen end alliance plans for joint development of cars

Tata Motors and Skoda were to jointly develop vehicles targeted at emerging markets like India

Ajay Modi  |  New Delhi 

Guenter Butschek, MD and CEO of Tata Motors

Just five months after announcing a partnership to develop cars together, Tata Motors and German auto major Volkswagen have decided to terminate discussions. Tata Motors has decided to go solo and produce cars for future market needs like it does now. 

"Tata Motors and Skoda Auto (part of Volkswagen) have performed a joint technical feasibility and commercial evaluation of a potential collaboration. Based on intense and constructive discussions, the companies have jointly concluded that the envisioned areas of partnership may not yield the desired synergies as originally assessed," Tata Motors said in a statement.

Tata Motors CEO and Managing Director Guenter Butschek said that the two companies concluded that the strategic benefits for both parties would be below the threshold levels. "However, we remain positive of exploring future opportunities with the Volkswagen group, given the relationship of mutual respect that we witnessed during the phase of our cooperation discussions," he added. 

Tata Motors and Skoda were to jointly develop vehicles targeted at emerging markets (EMs), including India, as a part of the now junked agreement. The partnership had set 2019 as a deadline to launch products. An agreement was signed between the two companies in March this year at the Geneva Motor Show. Both Tata Motors and Volkswagen are stuck with a single digit share in the three million-strong Indian car market, which is poised to become a five million market by 2020.

