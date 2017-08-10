Tata Motors, Volkswagen end alliance plans for joint development of cars

Just five months after announcing a partnership to develop cars together, and German auto major have decided to terminate discussions. has decided to go solo and produce cars for future market needs like it does now.

" and (part of Volkswagen) have performed a joint technical feasibility and commercial evaluation of a potential collaboration. Based on intense and constructive discussions, the have jointly concluded that the envisioned areas of partnership may not yield the desired synergies as originally assessed," said in a statement.

CEO and Managing Director said that the two concluded that the strategic benefits for both parties would be below the threshold levels. "However, we remain positive of exploring future opportunities with the group, given the relationship of mutual respect that we witnessed during the phase of our cooperation discussions," he added.

and Skoda were to jointly develop vehicles targeted at emerging markets (EMs), including India, as a part of the now junked agreement. The partnership had set 2019 as a deadline to launch products. An agreement was signed between the two in March this year at the Geneva Motor Show. Both and are stuck with a single digit share in the three million-strong Indian car market, which is poised to become a five million market by 2020.