Tata Motors want to be No 3 carmaker by FY19

With 5.1% market share Tata Motors are already the number 4 player

With 5.1% market share Tata Motors are already the number 4 player

Tata Motors, which on Tuesday launched its lifestyle here, said it expects to improve market share this year to become the third-largest carmaker in the country after Maruti and Hyundai.



The Hexa is coming at an introductory price of Rs 12.20 lakh, ex-showroom for the manual transmission and Rs 15.11 lakh for the automatic variant.



"With 5.1 per cent market share we are already the number 4 player. Our mission is to become number 3 in market by March 2019 and we expect these new launches will help us achieve that number. In fact, in Andhra and we are already at No 3 but our ambition is to become No 3 nationally by the March 2019," Vivek Srivatsa, marketing head, passenger vehicles business unit at said here.



He said the Hexa is a lifestyle utility vehicle and we are confident about its performance and effortless driving abilities.



He said the company will come out with a new compact SUV in 2017 calendar and added "not only the Tiago, our other products like the Zest, Bolt, Safari are delivering very good numbers now.

Press Trust of India