Tata Motors zips past Honda, seals 4th spot in domestic market

Tata Motors has reached halfway in its ambitious target of becoming the third-biggest car player in the domestic market. It has risen one spot in the pecking order to occupy the fourth position by overtaking Japanese carmaker Honda during the last five-month period. Helped by three new products launched in 2017 - Hexa, Tigor, Nexon SUV (sport utility vehicle), and Tiago (launched last year) - the company has overtaken Honda in domestic volumes sold during July-November.

Tata Motors sold 80,191 units during the last five months, against Honda’s 78,760 vehicles. Honda is still ...