

Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors and Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors durung the launch of in Mumbai on 21st Sept, 2017 Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar Tata Motors has finally marked its entry in the compact SUV space with its Nexon SUV.

The Nexon is priced at Rs 5.87 lakh, for the petrol variant and Rs 6.87 lakh for the diesel variant Ex-showroom, Mumbai. The Delhi prices have been kept low by Rs 2000 at Rs 5.85 lakh for Petrol and Rs 6.85 lakh for diesel.

The Sub 4-meter segment has products selling like hot cakes and has contributed in double digits in the YoY growth of UV segemnt. Nexon will here battle with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport, Honda WR-V and Mahindra TUV.

Tata has offered two engine options in the Nexon, a petrol and a diesel. The petrol is a 1.2 Liter turbocharged mill that produces 108 hp and 170 Nm of peak torque. The diesel is a 1.5 Liter turbo mill that propels 108 hp and a healthy 260 Nm of peak torque which gives it an edge over rivals.

Tata Nexon The Nexon has been underpinned under Tata's IMPACT design philosophy, the same design language that incorporates the Tiago, Tigor and The Hexa. It's laden with features like Day night LED, Android Auto, Auto Climate Control, ESP, ABS with EBD and dual airbags.

Commenting on the occasion, Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors said "Our passenger vehicle market is dynamic. Connecting Aspirations of our customers, with the we offer an unparalleled package of style, performance and innovative features."

While Tata has declared CV as company's backbone for revenue, with PV they have plans to grow their market share to attain third rank. The company has plans to revamp their all 650 dealerships by the year-end. By 2019, Tata will be introducing two new platforms one of which is AMP.



Specification Chart



