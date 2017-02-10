Tata Power appoints N Chandrasekaran as chairman, additional director

Natarajan Chandrasekaran is the Chairman designate of Tata Sons Limited

on Friday announced the appointment of Natarajan Chandrasekaran as the and of the company from tomorrow.



"Vide their letter dated February 10, 2017, Tata Sons has exercised the authority under the Company's Articles of Association and nominated as of the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from February 11, 2017," said in a filing.



Natarajan Chandrasekaran is the designate of Tata Sons Limited and currently the CEO and Managing Director of



"I am honoured to be appointed as the of the Board of this historic organisation which has been serving the nation for the past 100 years with dedication. It will be my endeavour to help the management team fulfil Tata Power's commitment to light up the lives of our future generations," Chandrasekaran was quoted in the statement.



The appointment of Chandrasekaran was passed at a board meeting held today in Mumbai.



Chandrasekaran is currently the of and He is also the director of The Indian Hotels Company and the Reserve Bank of India.

