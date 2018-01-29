JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tata Power said on Monday that its CEO and Managing Director Anil Sardana has resigned due to personal reasons, effective April 30. "Anil Sardana has submitted his resignation as CEO and Managing Director of the company and as a director of the company, for personal reasons," a Tata Power statement said. The company's board has taken on record his resignation which will be affective from close of business hours on April 30, 2018, it said. Sardana has over 3 decades of experience in the power and infrastructure sector.

He had also worked at companies like NTPC Ltd and BSES. He was the Managing Director of Tata Teleservices Ltd for over 3 years from 2007 to 2011. He is also on the board of other companies.

First Published: Mon, January 29 2018. 18:41 IST

