said on Monday that its CEO and Managing Director has resigned due to personal reasons, effective April 30. " has submitted his resignation as CEO and Managing Director of the company and as a director of the company, for personal reasons," a statement said. The company's board has taken on record his resignation which will be affective from close of business hours on April 30, 2018, it said. Sardana has over 3 decades of experience in the power and infrastructure sector.

He had also worked at like NTPC Ltd and BSES. He was the Managing Director of Tata Teleservices Ltd for over 3 years from 2007 to 2011. He is also on the board of other