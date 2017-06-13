Tata Power eyes distribution franchisee for 80 towns in J&K

TPDDL, an arm of Tata Power, would lend its technical assistance to its parent company

Soon after Tata Power Ltd tied up with Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd for electricity distribution in Ajmer for 20 years, the company has set its eyes on a contract for a similar service in Jammu and Kashmir and has already shortlisted 80 towns in the state. Tata Power-Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL), an arm of Tata Power, would lend its technical assistance to its parent company. "TPDDL looks after Delhi distribution and our parent, which is Tata Power, has bid for the franchise in Ajmer and has been selected based on the bid. It's a 20-year arrangement; we will do ...

Megha Manchanda & Shreya Jai