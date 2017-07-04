Tata Power JV completes $420-mn hydro project in Georgia

on Monday said it had completed construction of a 187-megawatt (Mw) hydro project in that cost over $420 million.

The Shuakhevi hydroelectric project is the largest hydro-power plant to be built in in the past five decades.

Adjaristsqali LLC (AGL), Tata Power’s joint venture with Norway’s Clean Energy Invest AS and IFC InfraVentures (IFC), a member of the World Group, has completed construction of the 187 Mw Shuakhevi Hydro Power Project (HPP), it said after a ceremony in

“The construction of the plant started in the fall of 2013. As a part of this project, one weir and two dams with their respective reservoirs and connecting tunnels have been constructed to divert water for power generation,” the company said in a statement.

The water conductor system consists of three tunnels with cumulative length of 33.48 km.