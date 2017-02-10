Tata Power net profit jumps 38% to Rs 599 cr in Q3

The total income decreased to Rs 6604.59 crore from Rs 7324.25 crore in the same period last fiscal

The total income decreased to Rs 6604.59 crore from Rs 7324.25 crore in the same period last fiscal

on Friday reported a 38 per cent rise in consolidated at Rs 599.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.



"The group has posted a after tax, minority interest and share of profit of associates and joint ventures of Rs 599.2 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 as compared to Rs 433.25 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2015," said in a filing.



According to the statement, total decreased to Rs 6604.59 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 7324.25 crore in the same period last fiscal.



The company said the third quarter consolidated in third quarter was up 38 per cent mainly due to improved performance of key Indian subsidiaries and coal coupled with a favourable credit.



It said that together with the subsidiaries achieve generation of 13,022 million units of from all its plants.

Press Trust of India