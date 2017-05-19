Tata Power posts surprise Rs 247 crore Q4 loss on one-time charge

Co Ltd posted a loss in the on Friday compared with a profit a year earlier as it incurred a one-time charge towards contractual obligations.

The company posted a consolidated net loss for the quarter ended March 31 of Rs 247 crore compared with a profit of Rs 83 crore a year earlier.

Consolidated exceptional loss towards contractual obligations amounted to Rs 651 crore, said.

Analysts on average had expected a consolidated profit of Rs 426 crore for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company's consolidated revenue from its power business fell 12 per cent to Rs 60 crore.