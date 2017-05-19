Tata Power posts surprise Rs 247 crore Q4 loss on one-time charge

Tata Power Co Ltd posted a loss in the fourth quarter on Friday compared with a profit a year earlier as it incurred a one-time charge towards contractual obligations.
The company posted a consolidated net loss for the quarter ended March 31 of Rs 247 crore compared with a profit of Rs 83 crore a year earlier.
Consolidated exceptional loss towards contractual obligations amounted to Rs 651 crore, Tata Power said.
Analysts on average had expected a consolidated profit of Rs 426 crore for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The company's consolidated revenue from its power business fell 12 per cent to Rs 60 crore.
