Tata Power ropes in ex-Cabinet secy Chandrasekhar as independent director

Chandrasekhar discharged his responsibilities at executive positions from over 40 firms

on Thursday appointed former Cabinet secretary K M on its board for five years.



"We are pleased to inform you that the board, vide resolution passed today, has appointed K M as an of the company with immediate effect, for five years, subject to approval of the shareholders at the next general meeting," said in a filing.



A 1970 batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre, retired in June 2011.



He spent first 25 years of his career in Kerala and in 1996, joined the central government on deputation.



During his 15-year tenure with the central government, he held several positions such as joint secretary at Ministry of Commerce, deputy chief of mission in the Embassy of India at Brussels and the ambassador and permanent representative of India in the World Trade Organisation.



has discharged his responsibilities as chairman, managing director or member of board of directors of more than 40 in the public, joint and private sector, the filing said.

