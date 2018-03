Tata Power sells Tata Communications' shares to parent for Rs 21.5 bn

As part of the group's move to bring down cross-holding among group and also exit non-core businesses by restructuring investment portfolios, on Tuesday decided to sell its stake in and its holding firm to for around Rs 21.50 billion.

"The board of has approved sale of its shares in and to and its affiliates. holds 30.1 per cent in Tata Communications," the largest private sector power company said in a statement.

It further said the move is a part of the company's plan to monetise its non-core assets and improve the balance- sheet to set the stage for the next phase of growth.

"The estimated realisation will be about Rs 21.50 billion and is subject to shareholder approval," it said.

On March 23, the company had informed the stock exchanges it would be selling over 59 crore shares in Panatone Finvest, which represents around 39.98 per cent of its paid-up equity, to the parent for Rs 1,542.61 crore.

It will also sell a 4.7 per cent stake in to Panatone for Rs 6.13 billion.

Tata Power, together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed gross generation capacity of 10,757 mw including in the thermal, hydro, wind and solar areas.

It can be recalled that after N Chandrasekaran took over the mantle of the diversified group in February 2017 as chairman after the acrimonious exit of his predecessor Cyrus Mistry in October 2016, the Bombay House, as the over $105 billion conglomerate's headquarters is known, had decided to consolidate group entities.

The salt-to-software empire has around 30 key listed companies, most of which are cross-held by the themselves, while own only around a third of equity in most of these

Earlier this fiscal year, Tata Steel and Tata Motors had pared their stakes in each other and also in other group like Indian Hotels, Tata Chemicals, TCS, and Tata Global Beverages among others, which were all snapped up by Tata Sons, helping the parent increases its holding in group

The software major TCS, which also contributes over 85 per cent of the group profit is the only large group company in which owns more than 70 per cent now. Till early this month, it had 75 per cent holding when it sold in the market around 2 per cent for over Rs 90 billion.

Late last June, bought around 2.9 per cent shares in Tata Motors from Tata Steel for Rs 37.83 billion as part of its move to reduce cross-holdings among group With that it had also increased its holding in the country's largest automobile company 31.06 per cent.

Earlier this month, had asked group and holding trusts to sell their holdings in Indian Hotels, which owns the Taj brand of luxury hotels to itself. Accordingly, it had increased its holding in the largest hotels company by 6.64 per cent.

acquired these shares primarily from Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, Lady Tata Memorial Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust.