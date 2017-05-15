Tata Power Solar, Dell build 45-meter long verticle solar farm in Bengaluru

The first-of-its-kind, 45-metre structure built on Dell's Bengaluru campus

and International Services have jointly put up India's largest vertical farm of 120 kw.



"The first-of-its-kind, 45-metre structure built on Dell's campus provides the dual benefit of producing sustainable green energy and insulation of the building, thus helping reduce power consumption," statement said.



According to the statement, the south-facing vertical farm is a "very complex" project since it was to be integrated on the facade of the building without compromising on aesthetics.



For Solar, the project is a foray into vertical structures that have potential to transform urban energy management, utilising a fraction of the real estate in cities, which comes at a premium.



The farm, envisaged by Dell, produces enough energy to light up its entire cafeteria and basement parking. While this significantly reduces the energy consumption for Dell, the panels act as insulation.



The safety was of "utmost importance" as the entire project came up on an 11-storey building wall.



For optimisation, the vertical structure was designed with a 30 degree tilt, it added.



is rated tier-1 module manufacturer by BNEF (Bloomberg New Energy Fund), which has shipped 1 gw modules to over 30 countries -- the first Indian company to do so.

Press Trust of India