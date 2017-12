Hyderabad-headquartered Ltd has secured a Rs 5,612 crore project to design and build part of India's largest sea-bridge, the Trans Harbour Link, in a joint venture (JV) with South Koran company E&C.The Tata JV has emerged as the lowest bidder for both the sea packages, 1&2 though it was awarded only one of the packages (package 2) as provided in the tender conditions, according to the company.The package awarded to the JV involves constructing a 7.8-km-long bridge section across Bay, including the Shivaji Nagar Interchange at Navi