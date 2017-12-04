Tata Projects JV wins Rs 5,612-cr Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Package 2

Hyderabad-headquartered Projects Limited has secured a $580- million contract (Rs 5,612 crore) to design and build a part of the Link, India's largest sea-bridge, in a joint venture with South Koran company E&C. Hyderabad-headquartered Projects Limited has secured a $580- million contract (Rs 5,612 crore) to design and build a part of the Link, India's largest sea-bridge, in a joint venture with South Koran company E&C.

The JV emerged as the lowest bidder for both the sea packages 1&2, though it was awarded only one of them (package 2), as provided in the tender conditions.

The package awarded to Daewoo- Projects JV involves the construction of a 7.8-km long bridge section across the Bay, including Shivaji Nagar Interchange at Navi

Together with its Korean partner, Projects will bring state-of-the-art technology, latest construction methods and techniques to deliver this milestone project.



The project will use the reverse circulation drill method for erecting a large orthotropic steel deck structure at navigational span. Specialised steel will be imported from Japan for fabrication for the same, the company said.

Projects operates through its business units- EPC, transmission, transportation, construction among other infrastructure verticals.