Tata Projects JV wins Rs 5,612-cr Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Package 2

Listing will provide liquidity, brand value for start-ups: T V Mohandas Pai
Business Standard

BS Reporter  |  Hyderabad 

Hyderabad-headquartered Tata Projects Limited has secured a $580- million contract (Rs 5,612 crore) to design and build a part of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India's largest sea-bridge, in a joint venture with South Koran company Daewoo E&C.

The JV emerged as the lowest bidder for both the sea packages 1&2, though it was awarded only one of them (package 2), as provided in the tender conditions.

The package awarded to Daewoo-Tata Projects JV involves the construction of a 7.8-km long bridge section across the Mumbai Bay, including Shivaji Nagar Interchange at Navi Mumbai.

Together with its Korean partner, Tata Projects will bring state-of-the-art technology, latest construction methods and techniques to deliver this milestone project.

The project will use the reverse circulation drill method for erecting a large orthotropic steel deck structure at navigational span. Specialised steel will be imported from Japan for fabrication for the same, the company said.

Tata Projects operates through its business units- EPC, transmission, transportation, construction among other infrastructure verticals.
First Published: Mon, December 04 2017. 15:37 IST

