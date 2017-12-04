Tata Projects JV wins Rs 5,612-cr Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Package 2

Hyderabad-headquartered Tata
Projects Limited has secured a $580- million contract (Rs 5,612 crore) to design and build a part of the Mumbai Trans Harbour
Link, India's largest sea-bridge, in a joint venture with South Koran company Daewoo
E&C.
The JV emerged as the lowest bidder for both the sea packages 1&2, though it was awarded only one of them (package 2), as provided in the tender conditions.
The package awarded to Daewoo-Tata
Projects JV involves the construction of a 7.8-km long bridge section across the Mumbai
Bay, including Shivaji Nagar Interchange at Navi Mumbai.
Together with its Korean partner, Tata
Projects will bring state-of-the-art technology, latest construction methods and techniques to deliver this milestone project.
The project will use the reverse circulation drill method for erecting a large orthotropic steel deck structure at navigational span. Specialised steel will be imported from Japan for fabrication for the same, the company said.
Tata
Projects operates through its business units- EPC, transmission, transportation, construction among other infrastructure verticals.
