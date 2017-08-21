TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Companies » News

After 67-year long turnaround, Bengal Chemicals faces challenges to upscale
Business Standard

Tata's Indian Hotels to raise up to Rs 1,500 cr via rights issue

This is subject to the relevant regulatory approvals, IHCL said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representational image
Representational image

Tata Group hospitality arm Indian Hotels Company on Monday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 1,500 crore through a rights issue.

Funds are being raised to "meet the company's long-term financing needs for capital expenditure, growth plans and debt repayment", Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) said in a filing to the BSE.

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on Monday has considered and approved issue of equity shares by way of a rights issue to the existing shareholders of the company on a record date for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,500 crore, it added.

This is subject to the relevant regulatory approvals, IHCL said.

The board also approved the formation of a committee of directors for the rights issue to decide on the terms and conditions of the rights issue including the rights entitlement ratio, issue price, record date, timing of the issue and other related matters, it added.

Shares of Indian Hotels Company on Monday ended at Rs 119.65 per scrip, down 3.47 per cent from its previous close.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%