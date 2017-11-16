Tata Sky launches 24x7 beauty channel

(DTH) service provider Tata Sky launched its latest interactive service Tata Sky Beauty, in partnership with FTheCouch (FTC) Beauty Studio, a Suniel Shetty venture.

The 24x7 beauty channel will carry content around hair styling, make-up, fashion, and skin-care featuring celebrity artists. Some fo the hair and make-up artists to be featured on the channel include Bharat & Dorris, Ambika Pillai, Subhash Singh, Shan Mu, Aalim Hakeem, Anju Modi, along with designers like Tarun Tahiliani, Kavita Bhartiya, Payal Jain and skin care experts such as Dr Swati Maheshwari. The service also has of a pool of social media talents such as Shruti Anand, Noorin Sha, and Hesha Cheema.

— Chief Commercial Officer at Tata Sky says, “Tata Sky has always launched interactive services that inspire and encourage its subscribers to learn, grow and improve in areas that interest them. Tata Sky Beauty is designed to build (DIY) skills in grooming, styling and care and will inspire women to look good and feel confident at all times! To create this recipe of confidence Tata Sky has tied up with beauty studio who will bring to the service the best-known experts in the field of beauty & fashion.”

Puri adds that while currently, there is no (teleshopping) segment or branded content on the channel, Tata Sky has not ruled out these options in the future.

With a total of 1.5 to 2 hours of fresh content daily, the channel will have distinct weekday and weekend programming. Weekday programmes include tutorials on hair and make-up, fashion trend shows and a show on DIY (do it yourself) skin-care. On the weekends, the channel will have shows with celebrity artists sharing their tips and hacks on hair and beauty.

A unique addition to this service is that of the Kids Special segment that gives tips & updates on hair style and fashion trends. The service will include a Sunday special vignette ‘Zindagi Khoobsurat Hai’ and show ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Beauty’ giving subscribers a glimpse into the day-to-day lives of TV celebrities.

Akshay Vatsa, co-founder & CEO of said, “Our vision at has always been to create innovative content and provide our users a convenient access to our offerings. Extending this thought, we are happy to launch Beauty Studio with Tata Sky Beauty to help the audience learn and empower themselves to create their own Beauty recipe, with the best in class experts from the field of Fashion and Beauty.”

The service is available on Tata Sky set-top-boxes and the mobile app.