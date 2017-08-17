Tata snapping all business ties won't impact us: Shapoorji Pallonji Group

The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group has claimed that it would not be impacted by the scrapping of its business dealings with the Group. The Sons board, under Chairman N Chandrasekaran, has instructed its group to snap all business ties with the Cyrus- and Shapoor Mistry-led SP Group amid the legal tussle between Mistry and the Group.

was ousted as Sons chairman in October last year.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the SP Group spokesperson said, "Mr Mistry had, when he was chairman of Sons, issued a directive in November 2013 to all group to ensure that no new engineering and construction contracts were awarded to the SP group during his tenure."

The SP Group is a $5-billion conglomerate with businesses across 40 countries. The letter from Sons would impact even the sub contracts that the SP Group could have.

"Orders from the Group fell from Rs 1,125 crore in 2012-13 to zero in 2015-16, when Mr Mistry was the Chairman of Sons. Any residual orders pending is extremely insignificant in value for the SP Group," said the statement from the Group.

Sons' move means that the battle between the two groups is showing no sign of abating. Currently, the matter is with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLAT), which has heard arguments of both the sides and is expected to come out with its order. SP Group continues to holds about 18.4 per cent in Sons.