TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Companies » News

'Ola Play' a connected car platform extends its services in Chennai, Pune
Business Standard

Tata snapping all business ties won't impact us: Shapoorji Pallonji Group

SP Group is a $5-bn conglomerate with businesses across 40 countries

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shapoorji Pallonji
Shapoorji Pallonji Group's logo

The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group has claimed that it would not be impacted by the scrapping of its business dealings with the Tata Group. The Tata Sons board, under Chairman N Chandrasekaran, has instructed its group companies to snap all business ties with the Cyrus- and Shapoor Mistry-led SP Group amid the legal tussle between Mistry and the Group. 

Cyrus Mistry was ousted as Tata Sons chairman in October last year.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the SP Group spokesperson said, "Mr Mistry had, when he was chairman of Tata Sons, issued a directive in November 2013 to all Tata group companies to ensure that no new engineering and construction contracts were awarded to the SP group during his tenure."

The SP Group is a $5-billion conglomerate with businesses across 40 countries. The letter from Tata Sons would impact even the sub contracts that the SP Group could have.

"Orders from the Tata Group fell from Rs 1,125 crore in 2012-13 to zero in 2015-16, when Mr Mistry was the Chairman of Tata Sons. Any residual orders pending is extremely insignificant in value for the SP Group," said the statement from the Group.

Tata Sons' move means that the battle between the two groups is showing no sign of abating. Currently, the matter is with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLAT), which has heard arguments of both the sides and is expected to come out with its order. SP Group continues to holds about 18.4 per cent in Tata Sons.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Rs 2 lakh health coverage @ Rs 8* per day
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%