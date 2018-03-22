Tata Sons appoints Tanmoy Chakrabarty as group government affairs officer

-
Tata Sons has appointed Tanmoy Chakrabarty as the Group Government Affairs Officer. He will work closely with Tata Sons and the Tata companies in government relations to help support businesses and identify opportunities as well as for government stakeholder outreach. He will be based out of New Delhi. Chakrabarty will replace Sanjay Singh, who joined the conglomerate in 1978 and over the last 40 years has worked in a variety of roles across functions across Tata Group companies. Singh will continue to work for a period of one year to ensure a seamless transition. In his previous role, Chakrabarty was vice president and global head of the government industry solutions unit at Tata Consultancy Services, a position he has held since January 2004.
He led the TCS team that executed projects, including Passport Seva project and MCA-21.“Tanmoy will help drive Tata Group relationships with the government. He brings tremendous passion and domain knowledge to his role and he will work closely with all the Group companies to support, expand existing businesses,” said N Chandrasekaran, chairman, in a statement.
