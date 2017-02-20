Tata Sons board meet tomorrow

Company
N Chandrasekaran walks into Tata corner room on Tuesday
Business Standard

Under interim chief Ratan Tata for the formal assumption of charge by Chandrasekaran

Abhineet Kumar  |  Mumbai 

For N Chandrasekaran, Tuesday would not be just another day when he would reach Bombay House at around 9 am. 

After spending 30 years with Tata Consultancy Services, he would be moving to the headquarters of $103-billion Tata Group in Mumbai as chairman for its primary holding firm Tata Sons. 

Though Bombay House is a stone’s throw from TCS headquarters in South Mumbai’s Fort area, Chandra’s move would be a landmark for a century-and-half  group, as it passes the baton to a professional for the first time. 

Tata Sons’ board will meet on Tuesday afternoon under interim chairman Ratan Tata for the formal assumption of charge by Chandrasekaran.

