Tata Sons board meet tomorrow

For N Chandrasekaran, Tuesday would not be just another day when he would reach Bombay House at around 9 am.

After spending 30 years with Tata Consultancy Services, he would be moving to the headquarters of $103-billion Tata Group in Mumbai as chairman for its primary holding firm

Though Bombay House is a stone’s throw from TCS headquarters in South Mumbai’s Fort area, Chandra’s move would be a landmark for a century-and-half group, as it passes the baton to a professional for the first time.

Tata Sons’ will on Tuesday afternoon under interim chairman for the formal assumption of charge by Chandrasekaran.