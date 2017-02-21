Tata Sons boss N Chandrasekaran is also TCS Chairman

Global software major (TCS) Ltd on Monday announced that Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran will also be its non-executive Chairman from Tuesday.

" Ltd has nominated N. Chandrasekaran as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company in place of Ishaat Hussain from February 21," said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Chandrasekaran will also assume charge as Chairman on Tuesday.

Prior to his appointment as Chairman, Chandrasekaran, 54, was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the IT bellwether since 2009.

"Chandrasekaran will take charge as non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company," added the filing.

The outsourcing firm also appointed Rajesh Gopinathan as CEO and Managing Director, V. Ramakrishnan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and N. Ganapathy Subramaniam as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Ramakrishnan takes over from Gopinathan, while Subramaniam, younger brother of Chandrasekaran and President of the Financial Solutions, will also be President and Director on the company's Board.

The IT major has appointed BSR & Co LLP Chartered Accountants as its statutory auditors for five years till 2022, subject to the approval of shareholders.

The company's board also appointed KPMG India Chartered Accountants to audit its financial statements under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from fiscal 2017-18 to fiscal 2021-22.