Tata Sons CFO Saurabh Agrawal: From little work to a lot on his plate

Investment bankers say he would have to fix Tata's telecom loss of Rs 4,612 cr for 2016-17

Investment bankers say he would have to fix Tata's telecom loss of Rs 4,612 cr for 2016-17

As Saurabh Agrawal, 48, gets ready to join Tata Sons as its chief financial officer (CFO) from July, it would be baptism by fire for the former investment banking head of DSP Merrill Lynch. The Tata group, of which Tata Sons is the holding company, is facing its sternest challenge as some of the group companies have witnessed a serious deterioration in their financial metrics. Tata insiders acknowledge it won’t be a cakewalk for Agrawal and pointed out that he has not been inducted on the Tata Sons board as yet. For example, Tata Teleservices, the ...

Dev Chatterjee