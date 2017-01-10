Tata Sons denies undue benefit for Mehli Mistry

The petition claimed Tata Sons had requested Tata Power to provide details of contracts

The petition claimed Tata Sons had requested Tata Power to provide details of contracts awarded to Mehli Mistry

Tata Sons has refuted allegations that Mehli Mistry and associates benefited from contracts allegedly awarded to him by Tata Power without competitive bidding. The petition, filed by Tata Sons with the National Company Law Board (NCLB) in response to petitions by former chairman Cyrus Mistry and his family’s companies, claimed Tata Sons had requested Tata Power to provide details of contracts awarded to Mehli Mistry and his companies. According to the petition, “requisite processes in awarding of the contracts, and necessary approval from the ...

Shrimi Choudhary