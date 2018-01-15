Tata Sons mandates Adfactors to manage public relations of its major firms

has mandated PR agency to manage and communications for some of the conglomerate's major companies, including Tata Sons, and The mandate, which will take effect from February 1, is for some of the firms including Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, Indian Hotels, Tata Power, Tata Global Beverages and Titan, as well as and Tata Trusts, said in a statement. However, the new assignment to does not include the account for Tata Motors. The financial details of the mandate were not disclosed. The account was earlier handled by PR firm in association with Rediffusion. had bagged the Tatas mandate in 2011. Prior to that, the mandate was with the Vaishnavi group of Niira Radia, who shut down her PR business after landing in a controversy triggered by the leak of her alleged taped conversations with various prominent people at the height of '2G scam'. The has over 100 independent operating with presence in more than 100 countries.

In 2016- 17, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was USD 100.39 billion with employee strength of over 6.95 lakh. Founded in 1997, is among the leading PR agencies in the country. It services over 300 clients, including large Indian and multinational corporations.