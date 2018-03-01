Tata Sons re-organises infra and realty businesses to scale greater heights

is reorganising its realty and infrastructure businesses in order to simplify structures, leverage synergies and scale business rapidly, the holding firm of said in a statement on Thursday. As part of the reorganisation, the longer cycle businesses of infrastructure will be looked after by Sanjay Ubale, who has been appointed as head-- Infrastructure and Urban Solutions, Ubale will report to Banmali Agrawala, president - infrastructure, aerospace and defence, Additionally, Ubale will also work closely with the group chairman on State related policy matters. Tata’s realty business, Tata Realty and Infrastructure (TRIL) will now also include commercial and housing businesses and will be run as a joint business. has appointed Sanjay Dutt as the new managing director of Tata Realty and Infrastructure. He will also oversee the operations of Tata Housing Development Company, which is likely to become a subsidiary of TRIL after the regulatory approvals. Dutt who is currently the chief executive of India Operations and Private Funds at Ascendas – Singbridge, will take charge of his new role from 1st April 2018.

“The and Infrastructure businesses will both continue to grow given the needs of India’s fast-growing economy, and the has the resources, skills and scale to make a significant impact. I would like to wish (Mr) Ubale and (Mr) Dutt the very best in their new roles and I am confident that they will be able to make a significant impact on the business,” said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, said in the statement.

“Given that development of world-class infrastructure would be key to India’s economic growth, I am very excited to be part of this journey in my new role,” said Ubale.

“This is a great opportunity to build scale in a growing sector like I look forward to working with competent professionals in these to scale up the business to new heights,” said Dutt.