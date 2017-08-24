Tata Sons ropes in Roopa Purushothaman as its chief economist

Former International Vice-President and global economist has been appointed as the and head of policy advocacy at

In her role, Purushothaman will drive macro-economic research as well as all policy and advocacy initiatives relevant to the businesses of the Tata group, the company release said. She will join the Tatas from September 1, 2017.

Purushothaman joins from Everstone Capital, where she was leading the research function. In her longstanding career, Purushothaman has published research papers covering a wide range of topics, including the path-breaking research on BRIC countries.

Referring to her appointment, Executive Chairman said: "I am very delighted to have Roopa as part of the team at Roopa’s deep knowledge on economic matters and trends, public policy and advocacy will be extremely valuable. Her passion and engagement in the social sector will help her widely contribute to the community initiative."

Purushothaman said, "The Tata group is a one-of-a-kind institution that plays a pivotal and multifaceted role in India’s economic development. To be a part of this group, during this period in India’s growth story, is truly a unique opportunity. I look forward to getting to work and deepening our collective understanding of macro patterns and demographic dynamics as they play out over the coming years."

Purushothaman did her graduation from Yale University and has a post-graduate degree from the London School of Economics. She is also the founder of Avasara Leadership Institute, a non-profit educational institution focusing on accelerating academic and leadership outcomes for high-potential adolescent girls in India.

As reported on Thursday, announced the appointment of GE South Asia President and CEO Banmali Agrawala as President of its infrastructure, defence, and aerospace businesses.

Agrawala will be taking up his new role effective October 1, 2017. He will report to Chandrasekaran in his new role, said in a statement.