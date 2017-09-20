Tata Sons set to get required majority to go private at AGM

The Tata Sons’ annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on Thursday is set to pass all the resolutions with the requisite majority of 75 per cent. Tata Trusts, Tata group companies and other individual shareholders have joined hands to vote in favour of the resolution to convert the company from a public limited one to a private limited one. The Shapoorji Pallonji family, which owns 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons, will be voting against the resolution to take the company private. Tata Trusts owns 66 per cent in the company; group companies have 12.9 ...